Dave Chappelle Drags Folks in His Emmy Acceptance Speech: ‘Shut the F**k Up Forever’

Dave Chappelle has a response for those who had a problem with his Emmy acceptance speech.

In case you missed it, the legendary comedian won big with his Netflix stand-up special Sticks & Stones nabbing, taking home three awards at this week’s Creative Arts Emmys. Although these accolades can speak for themselves, the comedian decided this was a perfect opportunity to fire back at critics.

“Boy, this comes as a complete surprise,” Chappelle said in hi post. “I mean, I read all the reviews and they said so many terrible things. They were embarrassed for me; I had lost my way, it wasn’t even worth watching—I hope all you critics learn from this. This is a teachable moment. Shut the fuck up, forever.”

It is worthy to note that in Sticks & Stones, Chappelle attacks trendy issues like cancel culture, Kevin Hart’s and Michael Jackson’s respective scandals, and the LGBTQ+ community. This quest to find humor and everything was a hit with fans, but some critics felt it missed the mark. Still, Chappelle stuck to his guns and proved to be victorious in the end.

“It’s a special night because comedy gets to be itself,” Chappelle said. “It’s all we’ve ever wanted. I hope the war is over. We good? And as always, I would like to thank my wife, Elaine. Elaine has been with me for the last 25 years and has had to endure the pains of living with the greatest comedian ever.”

