Dave Chappelle Discusses George Floyd’s Death in Surprise Comedy

Dave Chappell surprised fans with a new set from Dave Chapelle & Friends: A Talk with Punchlines which is titled “8:46.”

In this set, the legend addressed the killing of George Floyd and the protests that have spread across the United States. And throughout his time on stage, Chappelle returned to 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck during his attempted arrest, subsequently killing him.

“I can’t get that number out of my head because it was my time of birth on my birth certificate,” Chappelle said. “I was born at 8:46 in the morning and they killed this n**ga in 8 minutes and 46 seconds.”

Chappelle also blasted Candace Owens for how she responded to Floyd’s murder. “I seen Candace Owens try to convince white America, ‘don’t worry about it he’s a criminal anyway.’ I don’t give a fuck what this n**ga did… I don’t care if he personally kicked Candace Owens in her stanky pussy. I don’t know if it stanks but I imagine it does. If I ever find out I’ll let you know for sure, I’ll tell like Azealia Banks, I’ll tell.”

Chappelle also brought up the LeBron James vs Laura Ingraham drama. Recall that Ingraham, a right wing television host, previously slammed James for speaking out on racial issues, saying he should “shut up and dribble.” But when Drew Brees spoke about the NFL players who kneel during the national anthem, Ingraham supported him.

Chappelle also blasted CNN host Don Lemon, who slammed certain celebrities for not speaking up in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.

And toward the end of his set, Chappelle said he wasn’t able to accept his Grammy award because it was the day that Kobe Bryant died. “He died the day I won a Grammy,” he said. “They had both of his fucking jersey numbers hanging up. 8, 24. Well, that’s my birthday. Crying like a baby.”

