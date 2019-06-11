Dave Bautista to Co-Present at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Dave Bautista has been included in the lineup of presenters ahead of the upcoming MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Other presenters who are expected to take the stage to present the myriad of awards, include Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Levy, David Spade, Jameela Jamil, Kiernan Shipka, Kumail Nanjiani, Maude Apatow, Mj Rodriguez, Shameik Moore, and Storm Reid.

THR adds that MTV will be hosting both a red carpet live stream and MTV Movie & TV Awards Game Night co-viewing live stream. The red carpet will be hosted by B. Simone and MTV News’ Josh Horowitz. The network will begin live-streaming the red carpet on Twitter at 8:00 PM ET, featuring celebrity interviews and coverage of the star-studded prelude to the show.

This comes one month after the nominations for the show were announced, with Avengers: Endgame, Game of Thrones and RBG topping the list.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards, hosted by Zachary Levi, are set to air June 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.