Dave Bautista Reportedly Will Star in Zack Snyder Netflix Film ‘Army of the Dead’

Deadline reports that Dave Bautista has just signed a deal to star in Netflix’s $70 million film, Army of the Dead.

According to the media house, the film will be helmed by director Zack Snyder, and written by Snyder and Shay Hatten, and will follow the story of a zombie heist during a zombie pandemic in Las Vegas, where a man gathers a crew of mercenaries who will make their way into the quarantined zone to pull off the ultimate heist.

Zack and Deborah Snyder are also slated to produce.

For Bautista, the year is already looking good for him. The former wrestler is making his comeback as Drax in the much-anticipated Avengers: Endgame and will also star in the Fox/Disney film Stuber.

Also, he and his manager, Jonathan Meisner, are producing the film My Spy, which doesn’t yet have a date, but had its trailer debut at CinemaCon. Bautista is also joining forces with his Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve to shoot Dune.

Bautista’s Drax will also return in the third installation of Guardians of the Galaxy, with James Gunn back in the writer-director’s chair.

And fans can’t wait.