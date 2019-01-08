Dave Bautista Joins the Cast of Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Dave Bautista has been added to the high-profile cast of Dune, Legendary’s adaptation of the Frank Herbert novel being directed by Denis Villeneuve.

According to the media house, Timothee Chamalet and Rebecca Ferguson are named as some of the actors that will star in the film, which follows the story of a fallen noble family’s attempt to control of a desert planet named Arrakis and its export, a rare spice drug, while being betrayed by a galactic emperor.

Chalamet will play Paul Atreides, the son of the ruler of the family, who is forced to escape into the desert wastelands and partner with its nomadic tribes. Using enhanced mental abilities, he eventually rises to become their ruler, with the nomads believing he is their messiah, and leads an army to overthrow the empire.

Ferguson will play Atreides’ mother, Lady Jessica, who escapes with him into the desert and helps him become a savior in their eyes. Bautista will play “Beast” Rabban, the sadistic nephew of a baron who oversees Arrakis. Villeneuve, Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts wrote the script. Villeneuve is also producing along with Mary Parent and Cale Boyter. We can’t wait!