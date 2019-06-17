Dave Bautista will rather go broke than wrestle again.

The Marvel star made this known during an interview with Chris Van Vliet, in which he noted that he won’t be taking the route of his predecessors by reaffirming his retirement. And this comes just as Vince McMahon is reviving aged superstars to grace the squared-circle again.

“This is a real wrestling retirement,” Bautista stated. “I am done. My in-ring career is over. I would love to go back on the show because I love the company, I believe in the product, so I will go back on the show, and if they ask me to go in the Hall of Fame…. I will not have another wrestling match. I will go broke before I have another wrestling match.”

He then ruled out the idea that he’d join the WWE’s new competitor the AEW. “I will not go and wrestle for another promotion,” Bautista continued. “It’s not going to happen.”

The former wrestler had made it clear he didn’t want to depend on the WWE. During his appearance at the Denver Pop Culture Con earlier this month, Bautista admitted that he almost went broke trying to prove to the world that he could make it as an actor.

“I starved for three years,” Bautista claimed. “I went broke. I lost everything. I couldn’t get a job and I said that I will never go back to wrestling until I prove what I set out to prove, and that was that I can make it as an actor.”