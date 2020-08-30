Daura Transport University to be ready in 2021 – Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has said the Transportation University in Daura, being built by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), would be ready in September 2021.

Amaechi stated this when he visited the site in Daura to confirm the commencement of work on the project on Saturday.

“There has been too much noise about them (CCECC) not constructing anything. When you got there you saw that they were constructing. They have just got approval from the state government.

“Proper construction will start at the end of September and hopefully they should be about to complete it at the end of September next year.

“This is not a railway contract. This is a gift from them (CCECC). I have said my assumption is that they should finish by next year September,” he said.

The minister, who made the controversial call to locate the university at the president’s hometown, said the project will also entail the construction of a primary and secondary school.

“The idea is that there should be a primary school in it, especially for those lecturers who will come from outside.

“There will be two buildings for the Primary School, a secondary school and then the university.

“Don’t forget that it is a gift, so they may not be as dedicated as they will be when it comes to a proper contract.

The minister said the cost of the project was about 50 million dollars.

