Dasuki/Sowore: ‘Free Zakzaky too’ – Falana tells FG

Human rights activist, Mr Femi Falana (SAN), has noted the release of his client and convener of #RevolutionNow protests, Mr Omoyele Sowore, as well as former National Security Adviser (NSA), Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd).

In a statement on Tuesday, Falana confirmed the directive of the Federal Government to the Department of State Services (DSS) to release the duo in line with the orders of the court.

“Since the (Muhammadu) Buhari administration has now embraced the rule of law, Mr Malami should ensure that the valid and subsisting orders of all courts are obeyed in accordance with section 287 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” said Falana.

The senior advocate also called for the release of the leader of the Islamic movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibraheem Elzakzaky, and his wife, Zeinat, who were arrested in December 2015, as well as others he described as political detainees and criminal suspects still in detention.

Read the full statement below:

ON THE RELEASE OF SOWORE AND DASUKI ON BAIL

We have confirmed that the Federal Government has decided to comply with the orders of some municipal and regional courts for the release of Mr Omoyele Sowore and Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd).

With respect to Mr Olawale Bakare he was not rearrested like Mr Sowore. So, the order of the Federal High Court for his release on bail was complied with by the State Security Service on December 5, 2019.

However, we call on the Federal Government to release other political detainees and criminal suspects in line with valid and subsisting orders of courts.

In particular, we request the Federal Government to liaise with the Kaduna State government to withdraw the charge filed against Sheikh Ibraheem Elzakzaky and his wife, Mrs Zeinat Elzakzaky who have been detained since December 14, 2015.

The Federal High Court had on December 2, 2016 declared the detention of the couple illegal and unconstitutional and ordered the Federal Government to release them from custody forthwith.

Apart from awarding them reparation of N50 million, the Federal High Court also ordered the Federal Government to provide them with a temporary accommodation since the Nigerian Army had destroyed their family house in Zaria.

However, in a bid to stop the protests of the Shiites who were demanding for the release of their leaders on the basis of the orders of the Federal High Court, the Federal Government asked the Kaduna State government to arraign the couple in the Kaduna State High Court.

Even though they have been charged with procuring certain persons to kill a soldier, the Kaduna State High Court has since discharged and acquitted the persons allegedly procured by the Elzakzakys to kill the said soldier.

By ordering the release of Colonel Dasuki pursuant to the orders of courts, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), has jettisoned the reactionary position that national security takes precedence over the rule of law.

Since the Buhari administration has now embraced the rule of law, Mr Malami should ensure that the valid and subsisting orders of all courts are obeyed in accordance with section 287 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Femi Falana SAN.