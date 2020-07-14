Darknet child porn suspect arrested in France

French police have arrested a man wanted internationally for managing child porn sites on the darknet, Bordeaux Prosecutor Frederique Porterie said on Monday.

The 40-year-old French citizen was “one of 10 global priority targets,” and had enabled thousands of people to access child pornography, Porterie alleged.

The man had admitted the alleged offences when held for questioning after his arrest last week, she said, noting that French police had been cooperating with EU policing agency EUROPOL on the case.

He was placed under formal investigation on charges of distributing and possessing child pornography, incestuous rape, and incestuous sexual assault on a child aged less than 15, and remanded in custody.

