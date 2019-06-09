‘Dark Phoenix’ Has Worst Opening in X-Men Box Office History

Variety is reporting that Dark Phoenix had the worst opening in X-Men Box Office history.

According to the media house, the Disney-Fox’s latest offering in the X-Men franchise is on pace for a $34 million opening after collecting just $14 million on Friday, which would make it the worst debut ever for an X-Men movie (“The Wolverine” debuted to $53 million in 2013).

However, the Simon Kinberg-directed pic has yet to bow internationally, where the franchise has excelled in the past, but with a $200 million price tag and mostly poor reviews (20% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes), it will need some kind of box office mutation overseas.

Dark Phoenix reportedly is the seventh and final project in the main “X-Men” series, starring Sophie Turner, Jessica Chastain, Michael Fassbender, and James McAvoy.