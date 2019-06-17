‘Dark Phoenix’ Director Simon Kinberg Blames Himself for Film’s Failure

Simon Kinberg has blamed himself for Dark Phoenix‘s unmitigated flop.

The production reportedly gulped an estimated $200 million before marketing, but the movie has only raked in a little over $200 million worldwide in its first 10 days. And now, it is in danger of never getting out of the red.

Being the most disliked film in the X-Men series, according to Rotten Tomatoes, the reception was cold at the box office, grossing a dismal $32.8 million on its opening weekend, making it the worst debut ever for an X-Men movie since 2013’s The Wolverine, which made $53 million.

And it continued to fall at the box office, dropping 83 percent in its second week where it earned just $2.3 million on its second Friday. Which is why the film’s director Simon Kinberg took full responsibility for the failures of the final chapter in Fox’s X-Men franchise.

“I’m here and I’m saying when a movie doesn’t work, put it on me,” Kinberg said on the KCRW podcast The Business. “I’m the writer/director of the movie, the movie didn’t connect with audiences, that’s on me.”

Despite the current negativity surrounding Dark Phoenix, Kinberg still fondly looks back at his time making the movie with the cast and crew. “I loved making the movie,” he adds, “and I loved the people I made the movie with.”