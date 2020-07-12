Darius Rucker and Wife Beth Split After 20 Years

ukamakaCelebrity / MusicNo Comment on Darius Rucker and Wife Beth Split After 20 Years

Darius Rucker and his wife Beth are over after almost 20 years of marriage.

“Beth and I would like to share that after much reflection we have made the decision to consciously uncouple,” said the singer-songwriter on his Instagram last night. “We remain close friends and parenting partners and continue to be each other’s biggest cheerleaders.”

His continued: “Our priority will always be our beautiful family. We have so much love in our hearts for each other and will continue to encourage growth and expansion in one other. Please be kind as we take on this journey, and we thank you for your love and support always.”

The couple, who have two children together, were married in 2000.

Read Rucker’s full post on Instagram below.

Related Posts

Rihanna

Watch: How Many Times Can You Say #SlipShineLipstick in a Row Without Blabbing Because Rihanna’s Take is an Epic Fail!

July 12, 2020

Getting it Early, Chris Brown’s Son Shows What He’s Working With

July 12, 2020

Tobi Bakre Shares Video of His ‘Baby’ and it’s Beyond Sweet

July 12, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply