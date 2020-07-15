Dario Calmese Makes Vanity Fair History With Viola Davis Cover

Congratulations to Dario Calmese!

The artist has just become the first Black photographer to shoot a cover for Vanity Fair in the company’s 106 years history.

Yesterday, Vanity Fair shared the cover story for their July/August 2020 issue, titled “My Entire Life Has Been a Protest” featuring Viola Davis. And the company revealed that Davis’s profile taken by Calmese, who had been instrumental in the Black fashion community for years.

It is worthy to note that Calmese directed Pyer Moss’s critically acclaimed spring ‘20 fashion show which famously took place at Brooklyn’s iconic King’s Theatre.

Also, Calmese’s clients include The New York Times, The CFDA, and CBS. He’s written for Business of Fashion and worked with Beyoncé. This is his first cover shoot for the magazine.

Celebrating this feat, he took to his Instagram to thank the cover star “for being [his] co-conspirator.” He also thanked Vanity Fair; Kira Pollack, the magazine’s creative director; Tara Johnson and Michael Kramer, its visual director and visual producer, respectively; and editor-in-chief Radhika Jones for the opportunity and for “believing in [his] vision.”

“Thank you to every black woman who’s felt invisible despite being on the front line of every fight. We see you. You are loved, you are powerful, and you are beautiful. This is for you,” he wrote.

His post:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

