Danny DeVito Urged Young People to Stay at Home

Danny DeVito has taken to his social media to plead with young people to stay indoors during this coronavirus pandemic, or “old people” like him might die.

The actor recorded a video from inside his home for New York governor Andrew Cuomo, who published it on his social media pages.

“I’m asking you from the bottom of my heart, all over the state of New York, stay home. I mean everybody,” said DeVito. Adding, “This pandemic, young people can get it and they can transmit it to old people. The next thing you know, I’m outta there!”

“Please, do us a favour, all of us, and stay home and not spread this virus around,” he added.

Also, Robert De Niro recorded his own message, in which he references a famous line from his hit comedy Meet the Parents. “We need to stop the spread of the virus,” DeNiro says, adding: “I’m watching you.”

See DeVito’s video below: