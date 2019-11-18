Danish Ambassador promises 25,000 Jobs for Nigerians

The Danish Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Jesper Kamp, says his country is now committed to creating job opportunities for Nigerians than giving them financial aids.

Jesper disclosed this at the launch of a partnership between FOSS Analytical Business and Prime Atlantic Global Instruments Ltd. in Lagos on Monday

FOSS Analytical is a Danish leading manufacturer of innovative high-end analytical instruments to boost production, food safety and chemical analysis.

“We are currently focusing very much on market development over aid for the reason that we actually use aid money to foster our projects in Nigeria.

“We now believe in creating jobs for Nigerian youths. We cannot continue to give aid because it cannot be forever, but business and sustainability are forever.

“Very soon, Arla Foods Global Nigeria, a Danish company, would be creating about 25,000 jobs for Nigerians in its project in Kaduna.

“The essence of this project is to provide Nigerians with the capacity to produce milk for local consumption,’’ he said.

According to him, Denmark is at the front of global discussions around food safety and security, and has since 2016 been hosting the annual ‘World Food Summit’.

He said that the summit was aimed at promoting discussions on ensuring safe, healthy and sustainable food systems for people.