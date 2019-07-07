Daniella Okeke Slams Instagram Troll Who Accused Her of Coprophilia

Daniella Okeke has never been one to shy away from speaking her mind, and when a troll hopped on her Instagram to say nasty things, she dragged him for filth.

Drama started when the actress shared a new inspiring post and while many people had kind things to say, one troll regurgitated the old rumour that Okeke was one of the Nollywood stars who troop to Dubai to engage in the lucrative business of coprophilia.

She had kept her cool all this time, until yesterday when she unleashed stormy vitriol on her accuser and even wished them death.

While we do not endorse the harsh words, we’ve come to accept this as her statement denying the unfair accusations. See the exchange below: