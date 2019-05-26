Daniela Okeke Calls Out Stephanie Otobo One Year After Apostle Suleiman Drama

Celebrity

Daniella Okeke has finally addressed the allegation that she had an affair with famous preacher Apostle Johnson Suleiman.

Recall that the actress was named by the Canada-based singer, Stephanie Otobo, who alleged she had an affair with the famous north-based preacher.

Apostle Suleiman denied the accusation and even filed a lawsuit against Otobo, who alleged he promised her marriage. Many months later, Otobo apologised for the accusations and turned a new leaf. And now, one year later, Daniella is speaking up.

“You b*tch I don’t know who you are, but you came to call my name out of nowhere? And all of a sudden you disappeared? No way. You have to tell the world the truth, Miss Otobo!” said the actress.

And she said a lot more. See the post below:

