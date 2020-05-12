Daniel Silva Booked for Murder in Death of Youtuber

Daniel Silva, star of “Ink Master” reality series has been arrested and booked for the murder of Youtuber, Correy La Barrie.

The duo were involved in the car crash After going out partying to celebrate Correy’s 25th birthday on Sunday, May 12, 2020.

Witnesses at the scene claimed that a McLaren sports car  going at a high speed crashed into a street sign and tree while out for a drive. The passenger took the brunt of the hit.

Silva attempted to flee the scene after the crash but stopped by citizens who came to render aid.

Both were rushed to the hospital where Correy La Barrie, who was in the passenger seat was pronounced dead after taking the brunt of the hit. Silva who was driving on the other hand, is only being treated for a broken lip.

 According to E!, sources claim Silva was seen drinking earlier that night.
 
