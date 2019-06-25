Daniel Kaluuya’s Film ‘Queen & Slim’ is the New Bonnie and Clyde: Watch

Universal has dropped the trailer for the film ‘Queen & Slim’ directed by Melina Matsoukas and written by Lena Waithe.

The film, which reminds us of Bonnie and Clyde, stars Daniel Kaluuya and newcomer Jodie Turner-Smith as a new couple on a cutesy date that goes awry fast.

On the drive home after the date, they get pulled over by an aggressive police officer. Slim (Kaluuya) panics and overpowers the cop, grabbing his gun and fatally shooting him. Unsure what to do next, the couple gets back in the car and hits the road, quickly becoming infamous outlaws.

The film also stars Chloe Sevigny and Indya Moore.

Watch the trailer: