Daniel Kaluuya to Produce New ‘Barney’ Movie

Daniel Kaluuya is bringing ‘Barney’ to the big screen, THR is reporting.

According to the outlet, Mattel Films is partnering with the Get Out star to produce a live-action movie based on the ubiquitous purple dinosaur.

The outlet adds:

Barney & Friends, which was produced from 1992 to 2009, was a childhood staple and introduced viewers to Barney, an imaginary and perpetually optimistic tyrannosaurus rex that teaches lessons about friendship through song and dance.

And speaking about the new project, Kaluuya said: “Barney was a ubiquitous figure in many of our childhoods, then he disappeared into the shadows, left misunderstood. We’re excited to explore this compelling modern-day hero and see if his message of ‘I love you, you love me’ can stand the test of time.”

And Mattel Films’ Robbie Brenner added: “Working with Daniel Kaluuya will enable us to take a completely new approach to Barney that will surprise audiences and subvert expectations. The project will speak to the nostalgia of the brand in a way that will resonate with adults, while entertaining today’s kids.”

We can’t wait!