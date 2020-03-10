Daniel Craig Speaks About His Impact on James Bond’s Legacy

Daniel Craig recently sat down for a new GQ interview in which talked, among other things, about how he’s boosted the James Bond legacy.

After Pierce Brosnan stepped down from the role, Craig was worried about the impact he would make.

“It was genuinely like, ‘My life is going to get fucked if I do this’ . . . It was literally like, ‘Fuck off. I don’t fucking want this. How dare you? How dare you offer this to me?'” Craig said. And though the possibility of it all felt “ludicrous” at the time, Craig conceded that any hesitance was merely “all defense” on his part.

For inspiration in bringing a renewed take to the role, Craig turned to the Ian Fleming books that started the franchise, ultimately landing on a connection to the material by way of seeing Bond as a “really fucking dark” character.

“I think it’s more interesting,” Craig told writer Sam Knight. “I know we can’t have him having amphetamine and speed and doing all these things. But inside, I know I’m doing that. And I wanted to inform the part and say that’s what he is. He’s kind of a fuckup. Because this job would fuck you up.”

And he said a lot more.

The full GQ piece can be found here. The April issue of GQ is on stands March 17.

No Time to Die, having backed off its original April release date, will now hit theaters stateside on Nov. 25.