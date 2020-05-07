Dani Evans Addresses That Resurfaced Tyra Banks ‘ANTM’ Clip

Dani Evans has spoken up after an old America’s Next Top Model clip revealed how she was mocked by Tyra Banks, who thought her gap-toothed look was “not marketable.”

“So Danielle, you went to the dentist but you refused to have your gap closed,” Banks told Evans in the 2006 episode. “Do you really think you can have a CoverGirl contract with a gap in your mouth?”

“Yes, why not?” Evans responds.

“This is all people see …” the host said while sticking her finger on her front teeth. “It’s not marketable.”

People have been criticising Banks for this and many other disturbing clips from the show, including model Slick Woods, who recently slammed Banks.

Which is why Evans is speaking out.

The 34-year-old said she chose to comment after she read Woods’ post. She said:

“I knew in that moment, after reading [Woods’] words, that I have a responsibility to address what really happened and to speak my truth,” she said. “But let me tell you what this video is not. This is not a video to war against anyone, this is not a video to defame anyone’s character, and this is not a video to discuss my relationship with Tyra. This is a video for me to speak my truth and to provide clarity and for me to address an issue that was done 15 years ago that carries weight and that clearly affected a lot of young girls in America …”

About the episode’s elimination scene, when Banks made the controversial remarks, she said:

“So, I go forward and Tyra’s like, ‘Why didn’t you get your gap closed?’ I’m like, ‘Huh?’ She like, ‘I told you to get your gap closed.’ I’m like, ‘No you didn’t'” Evans recalled. ” … In that moment, I knew what was happening. I knew that I was basically set up.” “What you think I’mma choose, fam?” she continued. “So Tyra says to me, ‘If I send you back to the dentist, will get your gap closed?’ And I meet her with another question: ‘So, what you’re saying is, if I tell you no, you’re gonna send me home tonight?'”

Evans said she and Banks went back and forth over the issue, until they finally came to a compromise: She agreed to partially close the gap.

“I was not going to allow something that is physical on my face to stop me from getting out to make a better life for myself …” she said. “Nothing or no one was going to stand in my way. And it wasn’t about copping out, it was about understanding what really carries weight and holds value in my life—and teeth wasn’t one of them.”

Evans said she wasn’t upset about Banks’ comments because she had heard it all before.

“What I was tight about is them trying to play me and making good for TV,” she added. “However, the me now, and reading the comments and understanding the weight that it created in other girls who saw that—this is why this post is being made, because I want to address all of those young girls … So I’mma take this time to build up and to speak to all of my young queens that saw that episode that were truly affected by Tyra’s words … You’re beautiful.”

You can watch Evans’ full video below.

