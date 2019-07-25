Dani Ceballos Joins Arsenal on Loan from Real Madrid

Premier league giants Arsenal have completed the signing of Dani Ceballos on a one-year loan deal from La Liga side Real Madrid.

The 22-year-old midfielder will take the club’s No 8 shirt left by Aaron Ramsey who joined Juventus at the end of last season.

Ceballos becomes Arsenal’s second signing of the summer following the arrival of winger Gabriel Martinelli earlier in the window.

Asked why he chose Arsenal, the Spanish international said: “I knew I had the confidence of the coach, which was very important for me from the start. I was aware of the responsibility that wearing this shirt entails and it was a tremendously proud moment when I decided to join Arsenal.”

“The coach was the turning point in terms of me joining this massive club. He’s a Spanish coach and he knows me from my time at other clubs. I’m really happy to be able to help Arsenal achieve our objectives.”

Arsenal’s Head Coach, Unai Emery, said he is delighted to add a player with technical and creative ability into his squad ahead of the 2019/20 season.

“We’re excited to see Dani join us. He is a talented player with big technical ability, creativity and precision,” he said.