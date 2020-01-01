Dangote trucks set ablaze for crushing 2 to death in Ogun

An angry mob, on Tuesday, set ablaze two trucks belonging to Dangote cement company for allegedly crushing two persons to death in Ogun State.

The accident reportedly occurred at Imowo in Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Sources say the two victims, who were the motorcyclist and a passenger, were on the road when the trucks reportedly hit them from behind and crushed them to death.

The Public Relations Officer of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) in the state, Babatunde Akinbiyi confirmed the incident.

Akinbiyi in a terse statement explained that the fatal accident occurred between Dangote trucks and a motorcycle.

The statement read:

“The fatal accident at Imowo within Ijebu-Ode along Ibadan road between two Dangote trucks and a motorcycle.

“Two passengers on the motorcycle lost their lives and hoodlums around the scene burnt two Dangote truck on the road and did not allow anybody to carry the two corpses on the ground for now.”

The incident comes days after CEO of Dangote group, Aliko Dangote, blamed the spate of accidents involving his trucks on the terrible state of roads in the country.

According to him, the bad state of roads has caused the firm about N25bn so far.