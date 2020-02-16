Dangote truck set ablaze after crushing six to death

There was mayhem Saturday in Ogun state after a fatal accident claimed the lives of six persons.

The accident was said to have involved two trucks loaded with bags of cement belonging to Dangote group.

According to a source it was learnt that the accidents occurred around 12:20 pm on Saturday at the old tollgate Ota, along the Lagos – Abeokuta Expressway in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state.

It was also learnt that the two Dangote trucks were allegedly set ablaze by an angry mob who mobilised to the scene of the fatal accident.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Sector Commander, Ogun State Command, Clement Oladele confirmed the incident.

Oladele explained that the multiple fatal crashes had led to the death of six persons, adding that rescue operation was still ongoing.

He said the crash involved two Dangote trucks conveying bags of cement; a space wagon and a Volkswagen passenger bus.