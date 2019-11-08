Dangote to help repair Abuja Stadium

The football pitch of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium will get a major facelift with the implementation of the Adopt-A-Pitch Campaign by the ministry of youth and sports.

This was disclosed Friday by youth and sports minister, Sunday Dare, who announced on social media that Dangote Industries owned by billionaire entrepreneur Alhaji Aliko Dangote was partnering the ministry in the Adopt-A-Pitch Campaign.

“Many thanks to Dangote Industries and indeed Alhaji Aliko Dangote for partnering with the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to restore the football pitch and score board of the Moshood Abiola National stadium. Our Adopt-A-Pitch Campaign program is on course,” Dare said.

The minister said work will commence in two weeks. He also said three other major stadiums will be repaired with the Adopt-A-Pitch campaign.

“Work will start in another week or two weeks.

“And we will use the same model, we will adopt the pitch model for several of our stadia. At least, the three other big ones.

“We are looking at between now and March we should have four big stadia, football pitches, FIFA standard.”

Adopt-A-Pitch campaign hopes to get private bodies to partner with the Sports Ministry to repair the decrepit pitches across the country.

Dare had earlier announced progress in the discussions with Dangote on October 14. “I thank Alhaji Dangote for meeting with me this afternoon to further our conversation on his support towards the restoration of sporting facilities,” the minister wrote.

“A very progressive meeting.”

The Abuja stadium was renamed the Moshood Abiola National Stadium by President Muhammadu Buhari in June 2019.

It last hosted a competitive game in April 2016 when the Super Falcons played against Senegal in a Nations Cup qualifier.