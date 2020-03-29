Dangote tests negative for COVID-19

Nigerian billionaire entrepreneur Aliko Dangote has disclosed that he tested negative for Coronavirus (COVID–19).

Taking to his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, Dangote bemoaned the disruption the virus has caused as he announced his test result.

The post reads:

“The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted modern society, affecting our collective health and well-being.

“As a global citizen and business leader, I took the COVID-19 test and the result came back NEGATIVE.”

Dangote further announced that he is leading a Coalition Against COVID-19 with other private sector leaders to support Government initiatives in the fight against COVID-19.

“We are in this together, and I am optimistic we will overcome,” he added.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, announced that the number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria is now 97 as government continues the fight to curb the spread of the dreaded disease.

