Dangote staff tests negative for Coronavirus

An Indian on the staff of Onshore Construction Company, an instrumentation contracting firm with Dangote Fertilizer Limited, who had shown symptoms associated with COVID-19 and subsequently isolated, has tested negative.

Mr Francis Awowole-Browne, the Media Relations/Corporate Communications of Dangote Industries Limited, confirmed this on Wednesday in Lagos.

Awowole-Browne in a statement said that the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, had disclosed the outcome of the test through his Twitter handle.

“An Indian national that was admitted in our facility with symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 has tested negative.

“He is doing perfectly well in our isolation unit and his case will be reviewed”, the tweet said.

Awowole-Browne also said that the management of Dangote Industries Limited had announced that an Indian national working for a third party firm at its fertilizer plant had shown up at the site’s clinic exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus.

He said that the said-Indian was immediately quarantined and taken to the Lagos Mainland Hospital, Yaba.

“The patient’s complaint triggered our COVID-19 preparation and prevention protocols which necessitated further screening and isolation immediately,” Awowole-Browne said in the statement.