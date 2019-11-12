Dangote, Governors hit US for talks with Bill Gates

Governors Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) Babangana Zulum (Borno), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) and Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe) and President of Dangote Foundation, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, on Monday left Nigeria for Seattle in the United States.

The delegation will hold a roundtable discussion with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on healthcare interventions in Nigeria.

A statement by Governor Mohammed’s Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media, Muktar Gidado, said his participation at the end of the year discussion in Seattle would strengthen Bauchi State’s primary health care delivery.

The statement reads: “The provision of an effective health care service delivery is one of the important basic social services required by the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed to ensure meaningful and even development in the state.

“Consequently, therefore, the 2019 end of the year discussion in Seattle, U.S.A, is aimed at strengthening the Bauchi State primary health care delivery.

“Similarly, as part of his administration’s strategy in building synergy and partnership, Governor Mohammed considers leadership, dependable management of resources and good governance as a formula for achieving success.”