Dangote Endorses Okonjo-Iweala for WTO

Billionaire entrepreneur, Aliko Dangote, has endorsed former finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as the ideal candidate to lead the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Dangote gave his ringing endorsement of his compatriot on his Twitter handle Tuesday, saying a vote for her will be a “step in the right direction.”

“In these challenging times, the WTO needs the renowned skills and tested experience of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala to lead the organisation through identified obstacles and strengthen its position as the prime facilitator of international trade,” he wrote.

“A vote for her by all is a step in the right direction. I fully endorse the candidature of Okonjo-Iweala to lead the WTO”

Okonjo-Iweala, 66, is vying for the position which has just been vacated by Brazil’s Roberto Azevedo.

If elected, her immediate task will be how to manage the trade war between China and the United States, initiate reforms in the face of rising protectionism and steer the world to new trade pastures in the face of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

