Dancer Kaffy Replies Trolls Who Tried to Body-Shame Her

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Dancer Kaffy Replies Trolls Who Tried to Body-Shame Her

Kaffy Ameh has never been one to shy away from speaking her mind, and it is why she has dragged a troll who hopped on her Instagram to body-shame her.

The drama started after the professional dancer shared a photo of herself with her fans, and while many people had kind things to say, one of them decided to call her a ‘man.’

And Kaffy replied him.

“You got that right,” she told him. “I am a man not by definition of inferioirtity but by equality of grace and opportunity God gave us all. #Insultedbutexalted.”

See the exchange below:

Related Posts

“Husband Isn’t Going to Fly in to Find You”- Toke Makinwa Tells Women

March 2, 2020
Flavor Flav

Public Enemy No Longer Wants Anything to Do With Flavor Flav

March 2, 2020
Vanessa Bryant

Vanessa Bryant is Devastated by News That Bryant’s Crash Photos Got Leaked

March 2, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *