Dancer Kaffy Replies Trolls Who Tried to Body-Shame Her

Kaffy Ameh has never been one to shy away from speaking her mind, and it is why she has dragged a troll who hopped on her Instagram to body-shame her.

The drama started after the professional dancer shared a photo of herself with her fans, and while many people had kind things to say, one of them decided to call her a ‘man.’

And Kaffy replied him.

“You got that right,” she told him. “I am a man not by definition of inferioirtity but by equality of grace and opportunity God gave us all. #Insultedbutexalted.”

See the exchange below: