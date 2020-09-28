Damning NYT report claims President Trump paid $750 in taxes in 2016 and 2017

President Donald Trump paid just $750 (£587) in federal income tax both in 2016, the year he ran for the US presidency, and in his first year in the White House, according to a bombshell New York Times report.

Claiming it obtained Trump’s tax records over two decades, NYT also says he paid no income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years over “chronic losses and years of tax avoidance”.

The president has reacted to the report, calling it “fake news”.

“Actually I paid tax. And you’ll see that as soon as my tax returns – it’s under audit, they’ve been under audit for a long time,” he told reporters after the story was published on Sunday.

“The IRS [Internal Revenue Service] does not treat me well… they treat me very badly,” he said.

Mr Trump has faced legal challenges for refusing to share documents concerning his fortune and business.

He is the first president since the 1970s not to make his tax returns public, though this is not required by law, The BBC writes.

The report came just days before Mr Trump’s first presidential debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden and weeks before the 3 November election.

Before becoming president, Mr Trump was known as a celebrity businessman and property mogul.

But the newspaper says his reports to the IRS “portray a businessman who takes in hundreds of millions of dollars a year yet racks up chronic losses that he aggressively employs to avoid paying taxes”.

The Trump Organization joined the president in denying the allegations in the report.

The company’s chief legal officer, Alan Garten, told the Times that “most, if not all, of the facts appear to be inaccurate”.

“Over the past decade, President Trump has paid tens of millions of dollars in personal taxes to the federal government, including paying millions in personal taxes since announcing his candidacy in 2015,” he said.

The newspaper also alleges that some of President Trump’s businesses have received money from “lobbyists, foreign officials and others seeking face time, access or favour” from the president.

