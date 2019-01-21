Damn! Amaechi Praises Obasanjo in New Audio, Calls Him ‘Only Nigerian Patriot’

Rotimi Amaechi, director general of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, is mired in another leaked tape controversy as he’s describing former president Olusegun Obasanjo as a patriot.

Amaechi, who is the minister of transportation, said Obasanjo is the only Nigerian that loves the country.

The former Rivers State governor made the remark in an audio clip released by Reno Omokri, former media aide of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

“I don’t think Nigeria can change, a lot of Nigerians are cowards. You know why Nigeria can’t change, it’s that the elites… and a lot of you are either elites or potential elites,” Amaechi said in the clip.

“You are not Nigerians. The only Nigerian I have seen on earth is Obasanjo. Hate him, like him, he is not a Yoruba man, he is not an Hausa man, He can be a criminal, He can be stealing money but he loves Nigeria.”

In previous audios, Amaechi cast doubt on the viability of the Nigerian state, saying the only way Nigeria can change is for everybody to be killed.

He also described Lagos state as a glorified village, and slammed Buhari as one who couldn’t read.

Listen to the new audio below.

BOMBSHELL: LISTEN and SHARE Part 6 of #AmaechiTapes, Rotimi @ChibuikeAmaechi calls Obasanjo a CRIMINAL! You heard me right! He also praised Obj’s patriotism and casts doubt on @MBuhari’s NATIONALITY and PATRIOTISM. LISTEN, COMMENT & RETWEET. @toluogunlesi is this also ‘doctored’? pic.twitter.com/kyK5njtTmI — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) January 20, 2019