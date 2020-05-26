DammyKrane Slams Folks Who Say His Career Needs a Boost

DammyKrane doesn’t appreciate the idea of including him in the list of artistes whose career need a total overhaul.

The singer addressed this in a latest Instagram post, following the latest Cynthia Morgan vs Jude Okoye drama that prompted folks to talk about other singers who have disappeared from the spotlight.

Addressing this, Dammy whose career took a major hit after he was jailed for card fraud in the United States, said:

Y’all shouldn’t put me in this but I understand , y’all just don’t know the truth , even though I made myself with the Favour of God ( F.O.G ) ,I never had an issue with my label , it is a known fact no artistes in my generation has left their label without having issue with the label except me , swipe for confirmation @thenetng BTW everyone deserves to shine

PS : I’m prolly the most consistent artiste of my generation, check out d latest “confess video” & ‘ 4 d gals ‘ Ep in my bio #Worldstar

