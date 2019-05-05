Dammy Krane Says “Yahoo Boys” are the Ones Promoting African Music Abroad

Dammy Krane has chirped in on the ongoing conversation about cybercrime.

Posting on his Instagram yesterday, the singer claimed that Africans who participate in cybercrimes are the ones promoting African music abroad.

“‘Yahoo Boys’ are the ones balling in all Yankees clubs [and] clubs worldwide sef. Dem no fit ball make dem no hear African jams,” he said, adding, “Safe to say that Yahoo boys are African music promoters/influencers.”

And this comes barely two years after he was arrested in Miami Dade County in the United States, on grand theft and fraudulent charges.

See his post below:

