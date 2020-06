Damilola Adegbite is all about the #FitFam lifestyle.

The actress has been inspiring a lot of her fans to hop on the fit train by sharing exercise videos on her Instagram page.

In today’s episode, the mother of one asked her followers if they were ready for a full body workout and viola! She pulled the covers over herself.

Yeah, that’s right, we’re with Damilola Adegbite on this one. All we want to do is lay in bed, doing absolutely nothing.

This is the weather cuddle buddies were made for.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook