Damilola Adegbite Reveals Her Worst Part About Dressing Up

No doubt, many women love to dress up and look good and Damilola Adegbite is no exception. However, this does not happen with the snap of your fingers as it usually requires a lot of work.
The actress and mother of one revealed the part of the whole ‘slayage’ process that she could do well without.
Sharing a short clip of herself thonging her hair via her Instagram page, Danlmilola Adegbite noted that for her it’s the ‘hair’.
As much as she loves to look like a million bucks when she’s done dressing up, she considers the part of grooming her hair right, tedious.
Adegbite also asked fans to share their own worst part of getting dressed.