Dakore Egbuson Shuts Down Failed Marriage Rumour With Anniversary Post

ukamaka
LifeStyle

Dakore Egbuson and her husband Olumide Akande have shut down the rumours that their marriage has packed up.

In case you missed it: yesterday, rumourmongers alleged that the couple called it quits because of financial distress, and another ‘source’ claimed that it was because the actress, who shares two daughters with Akande, has refused to have more children.

Now the couple is celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary and Egbuson has this to say: “Best support system. Happy 10th Anniversary babe @_o.lou ❤❤❤”Sadly once they realize hating isn’t working they start telling lies.”

And her husband replied:

