Dakore Egbuson And Olumide Akande’s Marriage Allegedly Hits the Rocks

Rumours are making rounds that Dakore Egbuson’s 9-year-old marriage to Olumide Akande has hit the rocks.

According to Information Nigeria, sources close to the situation claimed that their marriage failed because they had become financially strapped.

Another source also alleged that the marriage which is blessed with two daughters failed because of the actress’s refusal to bear more children, and by so doing, stirred a row with her mother-in-law.

The duo had yet to address the rumours as at press time.

