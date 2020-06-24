Dakore Egbuson Akande Reveals She’s Working on Soon-to-be Released Documentary

Dakore Egbuson-Akande is expanding her horizon and has ventured into producing her soon-to-be released documentary, ‘Heroes of the Niger Delta’
The actress shared this bit of news as she mourned her uncle who passed away ealier this month, and was one of the subjects of her discourse.
In disclosing this new phase of her career, the mother of two revealed that her maternal uncle, Chief Captain Samuel Timinipre Owonaro was a second in command to Late Major Isaac Adaka Boro in the quest to liberate the Niger Delta people from their oppressors.
Dakore also stated that her ‘gentle giant’ uncle was the second elder from her documentary to pass away and this has prompted her to finish what she started in order to preserve their legacies.
The man in this photo is my Maternal Uncle Chief Captain Samuel Timinipre Owonaro the Gentle Giant❤️ He was 2nd in command to Late Major Isaac Adaka Boro in the quest to liberate the Niger Delta people from their oppressors. He passed away on June 16th 2020 at the age of 76 and I’ve struggled to come to terms with his passing. Why? Well because he’s the 2nd elder in my soon to be released documentary “Heroes of the Niger Delta” to pass away, reminding me to finish what I started in order to preserve their legacies.💫🙏🏾 I’m grateful that I was able to capture his words on film and the world will know his name. My Mother and Aunt accompanied me with my camera and sound man to Bayelsa last year January 2019 not realizing it would be the last time I would see him alive. Rest in perfect peace Uncle Sammy! 🕊🕊❤️💔💫 Dii mu o! AHHHHHH IZON!!! ✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽 #HeroesoftheNigerDelta #Pedigree #Legacybuilders #Filmmaker #Bayelsa @bayelsastategov