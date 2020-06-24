Dakore Egbuson Akande Reveals She’s Working on Soon-to-be Released Documentary

Dakore Egbuson-Akande is expanding her horizon and has ventured into producing her soon-to-be released documentary, ‘Heroes of the Niger Delta’

The actress shared this bit of news as she mourned her uncle who passed away ealier this month, and was one of the subjects of her discourse.

In disclosing this new phase of her career, the mother of two revealed that her maternal uncle, Chief Captain Samuel Timinipre Owonaro was a second in command to Late Major Isaac Adaka Boro in the quest to liberate the Niger Delta people from their oppressors.

Dakore also stated that her ‘gentle giant’ uncle was the second elder from her documentary to pass away and this has prompted her to finish what she started in order to preserve their legacies.

