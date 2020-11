Dakore Egbuson-Akande has been named a juror for the 2021 edition of the Paris International Film Festival.

The actress shared the news of the announcement on her Instagram page expressing her thrill at being chosen as a member of the jury.

“Bonjour #Dakorians. So thrilled and honoured to be named a juror for the 2021 edition of the Paris International Film Festival! Merci Beaucoup @jennasurureal and my dear friend @actorjamieleehill”, Dakore Egbuson-Akande wrote on her page.

