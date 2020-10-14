Dakore Egbuson-Akande is a year older today, Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

The screen goddess and mother of 2 shared a stunning picture of herself clad in a beautiful, black, floor-length formal dress as she posted a celebratory message on Instagram.

Dakore who us grateful for another year despite all of the challenges that have trailed 2020 wrote;

“A Queen was born today! Guess who that is? Moi.

“I thank God for giving me life and in keeping with the WORD, even more abundantly. Rejoice with me my dearest #dakorians”.

