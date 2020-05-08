Daddy Showkey Warns About Reverse Cowgirl Sex Position: ‘E Dey Break Kponyor!’

Daddy Showkey wants men to stay away from the now-popular sex position call ‘reverse cowgirl.’

According to the legendary singer, he only recently learned that the sex position can break a penis, which is why he has taken to his page to sound a warning and advocate against that sex position.

“See, my people, my men dem, I beg una in the name of God, e get one sexual position wey all of una must beware from–dem them call am reverse cowgirl position. Dem say e dey break kponyor! E dey break someone P. Abeg una, abeg, make una stay away from reverse cowgirl!” he said passionately.

Watch the clip below:

