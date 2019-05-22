Daddy Showkey Sets Records Straight: “Don’t Get it Twisted. I Would Never Support Crime.”

Daddy Showkey wants you all to know that he does not support cyberfraud.

The legendary singer took to his Instagram to set the records straight after folks criticised his support for Naira Marley, who is currently facing charges of cyberfraud.

Recall that right after Marley was arrested and arraigned in court, Daddy Showkey took to his Instagram to lay a curse on those prosecuting the singer, his reason being that they ignored the politicians who are robbing Nigeria blind.

Many people took his post as flagrant support for Naira Marley’s alleged activities, especially since Marley had controversially declared his support for cyberfraud.

Well, Showkey says it ain’t so in his camp.

He wrote:

I appreciate the fact that a lot of people here came with divergent opinions, its very good and healthy for what I STAND for but please don’t let us get it twisted. I have not and would NEVER support CRIME in my life, not for any reason whatsoever. Remember, I am a thoroughbred (Ghetto Soldier) and a Custodian of the TRUTH. My take simply remains that “ The Way and manner that Young Boy was processed through his ordeals” raise eyebrow to other damning situations in our country but not a REASON for the new breeds to promote CRIMiNALiTY, ILLEGALITY, FRAUD and others! For ME, it’s A NO but let’s come together as a people and find better measures to END these anomalies in our LAND.

