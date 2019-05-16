Daddy Showkey Pleads on Naira Marley’s Behalf: “He’s Just Growing Up.”

Daddy Showkey has taken to his Instagram to plead with the operatives of the EFCC who still have Naira Marley in their custody.

Recall that the artiste was arrested last week and agency claimed that they recovered incriminating items in his possession and so will be charging him to court.

Naria Marley’s gained notoriety for his controversial support for cybercrimes. Many of his fans felt he was being witch-hunted for his comments, but the agency has now shared their plan to arraigned him in a court of law.

Which is why veteran singer Daddy Showkey is pleading on his behalf.

“Temper justice with mercy. This is just a young man growing up.lets not use his mistakes to spoil his career we all went through so many things growing up….we can use him as a spoke man to young people against crime @officialefccmay be he will learn with this,” he wrote.

And he said a lot more. See his video below: