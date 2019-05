Daddy Showkey got into a feud with a fan who had a lot to say to him yesterday.

It all started after the singer shared a post discouraging young people from abusing substances, and while many people had kind things to say about it, a female fan hopped on the post to say that the singer is “making sense for the first time.”

Upset, Daddy Showkey called out her rudeness, and that was how their messy feud began.

See the bizarre exchange below;