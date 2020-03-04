Daddy Freeze is back on social media with a new talking point for his fans. This time, he wants them to stop paying attention to motivational speakers.

According to the OAP, many of these speakers hold talks, seminars and even write books, all in a bid to make money off their audience.

“Stop listening motivational speakers who tell you that owning a business is better than earning a salary,” he began in his post, adding, “Business acumen is a gift similar to music, art or sports.”

He continued, “My neighbor who works in oil and gas earns 5 million a month, aircraft captains earn similar amounts, while many entrepreneurs struggle. Know your strengths, know your limitations, understand your gifts and stop being the meal ticket of motivational speakers.”

Then, he went into a long exposition about the rise of 90s personal finance speaker, Robert Kiyosaki, who wrote Rich Dad, Poor Dad.

Swipe to see his posts: