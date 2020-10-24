Daddy Freeze Speaks on Lasting Investment Opportunities

Daddy Freeze has taken to social media to dish wisdom nuggets for members of his ‘Free the Sheeple’ movement as well as anyone else paying attention.

The radio host spoke on lasting investment, advising folks not to be deceived by motivational speakers who say starting a business or buying properties is what makes for lasting investment.

According to Daddy Freeze, investment only lasts when it is directed at lifting the poor out of poverty as real estates and businesses could be destroyed in a matter of minutes.

He went on to advise the rich in society not to invest in their kids alone but secure the future by investing in the youths of our nation.

