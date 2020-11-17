Daddy Freeze slates Adeboye for asking people to seek miracles they don’t deserve

Controversial OAP Daddy Freeze has kicked against praying for unmerited favour as advised by Pastor Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

This comes after Adeboye shared a testimony of how he and his uncle encountered a miracle in 1956 when they were both poor. You can read about it here.

Reacting, Daddy Freeze, a fierce critic of Nigerian Christendom, said that seeking unmerited favour is the reason why Nigeria has poverty and leadership crisis.

He said, “Nigeria’s poverty and leadership crises is entirely based on the buffoonery of unmerited favor.

“Stop praying for unmerited favor, or for the blessings of other people to be given to you. Instead, pray that those who are deserving should be in places of authority.

“If we all adopt this mindset, we won’t need to protest against bad governance in the future.

“The only unmerited favor we Christians get, is that Christ died for undeserving people like us so we could attain salvation.

“Everything else we MUST work for and EARN!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

