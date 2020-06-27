Daddy Freeze Responds to Backlash Over his Relationship with Hush Puppi

Daddy Freeze is firing back at critics who called him out over his relationship with Hush Puppi following the arrest of the latter.

The convener of ‘Free the Sheeple’ movement clarified some of his statements in a video where Ramoni Igbalode took him on a tour of his Dubai apartment and sat with him for an interview.

He noted that his comment about Hush Puppi’s domestic staff making more money than most Nigerians was not a dig at honest labour but intended for internet trolls.

According to the former Cool FM OAP, he never had any reason to suspect Hush Puppi was into cyber fraud as the Instagram celebrity told him that he was an influencer for high end fashion brands.

Daddy Freeze also went on to state that he was only trying to be like Jesus in not discriminating against anyone despite repeatedly attacking pastors via his platform.

Freeze revealed that Hush Puppi never discriminated against him even after many of his close friend unfollowed him on Instagram after he started his ‘Free the Sheeple’ movement. He further stressed that he wouldn’t have had anything to do with the cyber fraud suspect if he knew he was into anything illegal.

